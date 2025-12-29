SAR to PKR Today: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- 29 Dec. 2025

On Monday, 29 December 2025, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) trades at 74.72 Pakistani Rupee in Pakistan’s open market, down 3 paisas from Rs 74.69 on 26 December, according to forex dealers in Karachi.

The selling rate stands at Rs 75.29, still well below the 2025 peak of Rs 76.03 recorded on 28 July. The modest slide reflects routine market adjustments and healthy remittance flows from the Kingdom.

Why the SAR–PKR Rate Matters for Pakistan

More than 2.5 million Pakistanis work in Saudi Arabia; the riyal-powered remittances are the single largest source of foreign-cash inflow. In May 2025 alone, Saudi Arabia sent home US $913.3 million—26% of Pakistan’s monthly remittance pie. For families, today’s rate converts 1,000 SAR into PKR 74,720, slightly less than last week but still strong enough to cover school fees, medical bills and household budgets.

Economic Ripple Effect

Importing firms save on dollar-pegged Saudi oil and petrochemicals, easing pressure on the trade deficit. Meanwhile, the State Bank’s foreign-exchange reserves topped US $11 billion in October 2024, helped by steady Gulf inflows. A marginal rupee gain also supports exporters by keeping Pakistani goods competitively priced abroad.

What Drives the Riyal–Rupee Pair?

The Saudi Riyal is fixed at 3.75 per US dollar, giving it rock-solid stability. The Pakistani Rupee floats in a managed band, swayed by inflation, trade gaps and remittance volumes. When Gulf flows rise, the SAR–PKR rate typically softens—exactly the pattern seen this week.

2026 Forecast & Key Levels

Analysts expect the pair to hover between Rs 74.20 and Rs 75.50 through Q1-2026, barring major oil-price swings or IMF-policy shifts. Watch for:

– Monthly Saudi remittance data (SBP releases mid-month)

– Pakistan’s oil-import bill

– Any change in the dollar-riyal peg

Quick Conversion Table (29 Dec 2025)

1 SAR = Rs 74.72

100 SAR = Rs 7,472

500 SAR = Rs 37,360

1,000 SAR = Rs 74,720