Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; 30 Jan 2025

The exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) stood at 74.36 in the open market on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal selling rate went down against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Thursday. As per details, the selling price of the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.54.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan.

These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies.

This financial interdependence further strengthens the economic connections between the two nations.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia serves as a key destination for Pakistani laborers seeking job opportunities.

Upon their return, many of these workers exchange Saudi Riyals for Pakistani Rupees (PKR), reflecting the active currency transactions that take place between the two countries.

The buying rate for the Omani Rial in exchange for the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) strengthened by Rs1.39 reaching Rs723.79 while the selling rate is Rs731.79 in the open market on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.