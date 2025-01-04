Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; 4 Jan 2025

The Saudi Riyal rate in relation to Pakistani rupees slightly decreases in open market, with a buying rate of Rs73.9 recorded on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

According to the currency website, the selling rate recorded at Rs74.45 in open market.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan. These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies. This financial interdependence further strengthens the economic connections between the two nations.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia serves as a key destination for Pakistani laborers seeking job opportunities. Upon their return, many of these workers exchange Saudi Riyals for Pakistani Rupees (PKR), reflecting the active currency transactions that take place between the two countries.