Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; 8 Jan 2025

The Saudi Riyal rate in relation to Pakistani rupees (PKR) has gained 3 paise in open market, with a buying rate of Rs 74.22 on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

According to the currency website, the selling rate recorded at Rs74.62 in open market.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.