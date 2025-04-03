Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; April 03, 2025

Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained stable against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 74.35 in the open market on Thursday, April 03, 2025.

The selling rate of the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.85.

The official currency of Saudi Arabia is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Recently, Saudi Arabia also extended a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan for another year to continue bolstering the economy of the brotherly-Islamic state.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan.

Read more: Omani Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; April 03, 2025



These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies.

This financial interdependence further strengthens the economic connections between the two nations.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia serves as a key destination for Pakistani labourers seeking job opportunities. Upon their return, many of these workers exchange Saudi Riyals for Pakistani Rupees (PKR), reflecting the active currency transactions that take place between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia witnessed rise and stood at 4,287 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Friday, March 28, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,680. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is 11,445 in Saudi Riyal.

Many Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia send money back home to support their families, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economy.

In February 2025, Pakistan received $744.4 million in remittances from Saudi Arabia, making it the highest contributor among all countries.

These remittances help stabilize Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, support household incomes, and improve the balance of payments.