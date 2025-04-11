Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; April 11, 2025

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) lost its value against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as it stood at Rs74.73 in the open market on Friday, April 11, 2025.

The selling rate of the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs75.25.

The official currency of Saudi Arabia is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Recently, Saudi Arabia also extended a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan for another year to continue bolstering the economy of the brotherly-Islamic state.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan.

These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies.

This financial interdependence further strengthens the economic connections between the two nations.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia serves as a key destination for Pakistani labourers seeking job opportunities. Upon their return, many of these workers exchange Saudi Riyals for Pakistani Rupees (PKR), reflecting the active currency transactions that take place between the two countries.

Many Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia send money back home to support their families, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economy.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia recorded surge and were recorded at 4,335 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Friday, April 11, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,721. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is 11,573 in Saudi Riyal.