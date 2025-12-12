SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Dec. 12, 2025

KARACHI, December 12, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) closed today at Rs74.67 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market, unchanged from yesterday and now sitting at its lowest level since early October, currency dealers confirmed.

The selling rate stayed at Rs75.24. This prolonged softness, shaped by abundant dollar liquidity and steady remittance inflows, once again underlines the Saudi Riyal’s unmatched weight in Pakistan’s economic lifeline.

Every single day, thousands of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction sites, hospitals, and hotels convert their sweat into Riyals and send them home. Those Riyals pay school fees, hospital bills, and keep millions of families afloat. Saudi Arabia still leads the remittance chart — $913.3 million in May 2025 alone — and from July 2024 to May 2025 total inflows hit $34.9 billion, up 28.8% year-on-year. At today’s rate of Rs74.67, 1,000 Riyals now equals Rs74,670 — the same as yesterday, but a far cry from the Rs76+ levels seen earlier this year.

A persistently lower Riyal at Rs74.67 squeezes remittance-dependent households, trimming the real value of every transfer against stubborn inflation. On the brighter side, importers of Saudi crude and petrochemicals enjoy cheaper dollar-pegged costs, offering modest relief to Pakistan’s trade balance. Macro-wise, these inflows continue to fortify foreign exchange reserves that crossed $11 billion in October 2024, giving policymakers breathing room against inflation and debt pressures. A softer Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports competitive globally.

SAR and PKR- An Intro

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala and firmly pegged to the US dollar, is managed by the Saudi Central Bank for rock-solid reliability in trade and remittances. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbol ₨, operates under a managed float guided by the State Bank of Pakistan, responding to inflation, trade flows, and the powerful pulse of remittance inflows.

With the Saudi Riyal anchored at Rs74.67, the market appears to have found a new comfort zone for now. Year-end dollar demand and Hajj/Umrah season could bring fresh movement, but the Saudi-Pakistan remittance corridor remains one of Pakistan’s strongest economic bridges. For millions of families, every paisa still matters.