SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 17, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH, December 17, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) advanced to Rs74.72 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a gentle uptick from Rs74.69 on December 16 and still below the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency dealers reported.

The selling rate rose to Rs75.29. This modest gain, propelled by steady remittance inflows and market dynamics, reaffirms the Saudi Riyal’s vital role in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

For millions of Pakistani families, the Saudi Riyal is a financial lifeline, channeling the earnings of workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors back home. The State Bank of Pakistan reports that Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025, the largest share. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs74.72 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs74,720, up from Rs74,690 yesterday, offering a slight boost to household budgets for essentials like education, medical care, and daily expenses.

Economic Impact of the Riyal’s Rise

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs74.72 carries immediate and broader effects. For households, this small increase enhances remittance purchasing power, helping families manage rising living costs. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, though this uptick may slightly raise import costs, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance continues to bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, aligning with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

SAR to PKR- An Introduction

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs74.72 signals renewed market strength, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as even small shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, supporting families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan