SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 3, 2025

KARACHI, December 3, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) retreated to Rs74.70 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open-market trading, shedding 13 paisa from yesterday’s Rs74.83 and remaining comfortably distant from the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency dealers confirmed.

The selling rate settled at Rs75.27. This noticeable softening, shaped by fresh supply waves and sustained remittance inflows, reaffirms the Saudi Riyal’s irreplaceable position in Pakistan’s economic bloodstream.

Across towns and villages, the Saudi Riyal is far more than a banknote—it is the heartbeat of millions of homes. Pakistani workers powering Saudi Arabia’s megaprojects, clinics, and hotels send billions home every month. In May 2025 alone, the Kingdom routed $913.3 million into Pakistan—the single biggest contributor. Between July 2024 and May 2025, total remittances soared to $34.9 billion, a robust 28.8% leap year-on-year. At today’s rate of Rs74.70, every 1,000 Riyals now returns Rs74,700, down from Rs74,830 yesterday, quietly trimming the real value families can stretch toward school fees, medicines, and groceries.

Today’s drop to Rs74.70 sends ripples in opposite directions. Remittance-dependent households feel the pinch as their incoming funds buy slightly less amid stubborn inflation. Meanwhile, importers of Saudi crude and chemicals breathe easier with lower landing costs, offering modest relief to Pakistan’s trade balance. On the macro front, these inflows continue to fortify foreign exchange reserves that crossed $11 billion in October 2024, giving policymakers extra ammunition against inflation and external debt pressures. A softer Rupee also keeps Pakistani rice, textiles, and leather attractive in global markets.

SAR and PKR- an introduction

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), split into 100 halala and anchored firmly to the US dollar, is steered by the Saudi Central Bank to deliver rock-solid reliability for trade and remittances. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), bearing the ₨ symbol, operates under a managed float guided by the State Bank of Pakistan, dancing to the rhythm of inflation, trade flows, and remittance pulses.

The Saudi Riyal’s slide to Rs74.70 signals a momentary easing, yet the underlying remittance and trade bridge with Saudi Arabia remains unshaken. Traders and policymakers stay alert—every paisa shift can reshape family budgets and corporate import plans alike. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal continues to serve as one of the most trusted pillars of economic stability.