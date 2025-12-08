SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 8, 2025

KARACHI, December 8, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) tumbled to Rs74.70 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a steep fall from Rs74.77 on December 4 and the lowest level seen in months, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate slid to Rs75.27. This sharp correction, triggered by heavier supply and persistent remittance pressure, once again underlines the Saudi Riyal’s unmatched weight in Pakistan’s economic lifeline.

Across the country, the Saudi Riyal is far more than currency — it is the monthly salary that pays rent, buys medicine, and keeps children in school. Millions of Pakistanis labouring on Saudi construction sites, in hospitals, and hotels send billions home every month. In May 2025 alone, the Kingdom contributed $913.3 million — the single largest slice of Pakistan’s remittance pie. Between July 2024 and May 2025, total inflows soared to $34.9 billion, posting a solid 28.8% rise year-on-year. At today’s rate of Rs74.70, 1,000 Riyals now fetches only Rs74,700 — down Rs70 from last week — quietly squeezing family spending power.

The Riyal’s plunge to Rs74.70 hits households hardest: every incoming transfer buys noticeably less in the bazaar. Yet importers of Saudi crude and petrochemicals rejoice as their dollar-pegged bills shrink, offering a small cushion to Pakistan’s trade balance. On the macro front, these inflows continue feeding foreign exchange reserves that crossed $11 billion in October 2024, giving the central bank extra ammunition against inflation and debt payments. A softer Rupee also keeps Pakistani rice, textiles, and leather competitive abroad.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), split into 100 halala and firmly tethered to the US dollar, is steered by the Saudi Central Bank to deliver rock-solid reliability for trade and remittances. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolised by ₨, operates under a managed float guided by the State Bank of Pakistan, reacting to inflation pulses, trade flows, and the vital heartbeat of remittance inflows.

The Riyal’s steep fall to Rs74.70 reflects heightened market supply and seasonal market forces, yet the underlying Saudi-Pakistan remittance bridge stays rock-solid. Traders and policymakers are watching closely — even small daily moves can reshape family budgets and corporate import plans. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal continues to serve as one of the strongest pillars of economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan