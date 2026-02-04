SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Feb. 4, 2026

KARACHI, Feb. 4, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) continued its gentle downward drift today, closing at Rs74.59 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market — a further 10-paisa softening from yesterday’s Rs74.69 and now among the lowest levels observed since mid-October 2025, currency dealers reported. The selling rate was quoted at Rs75.16.

This quiet slide reflects typical year-start liquidity adjustments and sustained remittance supply, yet the Riyal remains a cornerstone of financial support for millions of Pakistani households.

Remittance lifeline still strong despite softer rate

The Saudi Riyal continues to be the single most important monthly income source for a very large number of Pakistani families. Workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, hospitality and domestic sectors keep the remittance channel active. Saudi Arabia remains the top remittance origin country, contributing $913.3 million in May 2025 alone. Cumulative remittances from July 2024 to May 2025 stood at $34.9 billion, up 28.8% year-on-year.

At today’s rate of Rs74.59, every 1,000 Riyals sent home equals Rs74,590 — down Rs100 from yesterday. While still far from the Rs76+ levels seen in mid-2025, the rate continues to provide essential support for school fees, medical treatment, groceries and household expenses.

Mixed economic impact

A Riyal hovering around Rs74.60 produces two-sided effects:

– Remittance-receiving families feel a gradual squeeze on real purchasing power as inflation remains sticky.

– Importers of Saudi crude, refined products and petrochemicals benefit from slightly lower rupee-denominated costs.

– Pakistan’s trade balance gets modest relief.

– Foreign exchange reserves (above $11 billion as of late 2024) continue to be supported by these inflows, helping the State Bank manage inflation and external debt obligations.

The relatively weaker Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports (rice, textiles, leather, surgical goods, fruits) attractive in international markets.

Quick reference: the two currencies

– Saudi Riyal (SAR) — subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

– Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by inflation, trade balance and above all — remittance volumes.

Looking ahead

The SAR–PKR pair remains in a fairly narrow trading range. With worker outflows still robust and Hajj/Umrah season continuing to generate demand, the remittance corridor is expected to stay one of Pakistan’s most reliable economic links. Any sustained move will likely require a change in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.

For now, the Riyal at Rs74.59 continues to serve as a quiet but essential pillar for millions of households.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan, open-market dealer quotes