Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; July 11, 2025

KARACHI, July 11, 2025 – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) has appreciated further against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market to a level of Rs75.86 today from Rs75.79 on July 8 and the week’s closing rate of Rs75.69, as informed by currency dealers.

1 Saudi Riyal= 75.86 Pakistani Rupee

The selling price also increased to a little Rs76.43. This upward trend, propelled by strong remittance inflows and cyclical market forces, underlines the Riyal’s pivotal position in Pakistan’s economic stability.

Why the Saudi Riyal Matters to Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy due to the strong economic ties with Saudi Arabia, home to millions of Pakistani workers in sectors such as construction, healthcare, and services. These workers sent $913.3 million in remittances in May 2025, making Saudi Arabia the largest contributor to Pakistan’s remittance inflows, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. Today’s exchange rate of Rs75.86 translates 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs75,860, up from Rs75,790 on July 8, directly enhancing the financial well-being of families reliant on these funds for essentials like education, healthcare, and housing.

Economic Impact of the Rate Increase

The rise of the Saudi Riyal to Rs75.86 carries immediate and broader economic implications. For Pakistani households, the stronger Riyal boosts the value of remittances, increasing purchasing power amid rising living costs. Businesses engaged in trade with Saudi Arabia, particularly in oil and petrochemical imports, benefit from the Riyal’s stability, which ensures predictable transaction costs, though a stronger Riyal may slightly raise import expenses, affecting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the stable Riyal supports Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, helping to control inflation and manage external debt. While a weaker Rupee can enhance export competitiveness, the current trend strengthens the Rupee’s value, aiding economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), subdivided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s official currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for stability. This makes it a reliable currency for global trade and remittances, particularly for Pakistan’s expatriate community in Saudi Arabia. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value is influenced by inflation, trade balances, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market supply and demand dynamics.

Future Outlook

The appreciation of the Saudi Riyal to Rs75.86 marks consistent market strength, propelled by remittances and business activities. Currency traders and policymakers would need to keep an eye on such trends since even small changes have a bearing on remittances, import expenses, and economic planning. For millions of Pakistanis residing here and abroad, the consistent worth of the Riyal is a lifeline that continues to play a crucial role in maintaining Pakistan’s economic stability.