Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; July 12, 2025

KARACHI, July 12, 2025 – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) has gained ground against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market, climbing to a buying rate of Rs75.82 today, a slight dip from Rs75.86 on July 11 but still above the July 8 rate of Rs75.79 and last week’s close of Rs75.69, currency traders report.

The selling rate also adjusted to Rs76.39. This subtle shift, propelled by consistent remittance streams and periodic market demand, emphasizes the Riyal’s pivotal influence on Pakistan’s financial landscape.

1 Saudi Riyal= 75.82 Pakistani Rupee

Significance of the Saudi Riyal for Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a bedrock for Pakistan’s economy, underpinned by the robust ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers are employed in fields like construction, medical services, and hospitality. These expatriates remitted $913.3 million in May 2025, positioning Saudi Arabia as the leading source of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. Between July 2024 and May 2025, remittances soared to $34.9 billion, a 28.8% surge from the prior fiscal year. At today’s rate of Rs75.82, converting 1,000 Saudi Riyals yields Rs75,820, compared to Rs75,860 yesterday, directly enhancing the livelihoods of families dependent on these funds for schooling, healthcare, and daily needs.

Economic Ripple Effects of the Rate Shift

The Saudi Riyal’s adjustment to Rs75.82 carries both immediate and far-reaching consequences. For households, the Riyal’s strength amplifies the value of remittances, bolstering spending power amid escalating costs. Enterprises trading with Saudi Arabia, especially in oil and chemical imports, benefit from the Riyal’s steady value, which ensures cost predictability, though a stronger Riyal may marginally inflate import expenses, straining Pakistan’s trade balance. On a broader scale, the Riyal’s stability fortifies Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded $11 billion in October 2024, aiding in curbing inflation and servicing external debt. A softer Rupee, as seen earlier in June, can enhance export potential, but the current stability in the Riyal-PKR pair fosters economic equilibrium.

Overview of the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, serves as Saudi Arabia’s currency, overseen by the Saudi Central Bank and anchored to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for global commerce and remittances, especially for Pakistanis working in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), marked by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan under a flexible exchange rate system. Its value hinges on domestic factors like inflation, trade deficits, and foreign inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate shaped by market forces.

What Lies Ahead

The Saudi Riyal’s ascent to Rs75.82 reflects enduring market momentum, fueled by remittances and trade flows. Traders and economic planners should remain attentive, as even slight rate changes can affect remittances, import costs, and fiscal strategies. For countless Pakistanis, both domestically and abroad, the Riyal’s steadfast value remains a cornerstone of financial security and economic resilience.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan