Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; June 04, 2025

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) experienced a slight decline against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), with an open market rate of Rs 75.2 and a selling rate of Rs 76 on Wednesday, June 04, 2025.

Saudi Arabia’s official currency is denoted as SAR or SR. A single Riyal is divided into 100 halalas.

The relationship between the two countries is built on a strong foundation of mutual support and cooperation.

Saudi Arabia has provided significant financial aid to Pakistan, including a recent extension of a $3 billion deposit for an additional year to bolster Pakistan’s economy.

The large Pakistani expatriate community in Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in strengthening economic ties between the two nations through substantial remittances.

Millions of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia send remittances back home, which are crucial for supporting families, funding education, and stimulating local economies.

These remittances significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economy and deepen the financial ties between the two countries.

On June 4, 2025, the 24-karat gold rate in Saudi Arabia remained unchanged at 4,740 SAR per tola.

According to Forex.pk, the current value of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is SAR 4,068, while an ounce of gold is valued at 12,653 Saudi Riyals.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is the official currency of Saudi Arabia, denoted as SAR or SR. It is divided into 100 halalas. The currency’s value against the PKR can fluctuate based on market conditions, impacting trade and remittances between the two countries.