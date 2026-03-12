Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Mar 12, 2026

KARACHI, March 12, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) recovered slightly today, closing at Rs74.49 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market — a modest 7-paisa gain from the recent low of Rs74.42, according to leading currency dealers in Karachi. The selling rate adjusted to around Rs75.06.

The rise to 74.49 PKR is primarily a result of the “safe-haven” rally supporting the US Dollar, to which the Riyal is pegged. As the conflict between the US/Israel and Iran intensifies—marked by recent missile interceptions over Saudi and UAE airspace—global investors are retreating from riskier emerging market currencies like the Pakistani Rupee. This flight to safety has strengthened the Dollar-linked Riyal. Conversely, the Rupee is facing extreme downward pressure; with global Brent crude prices hovering above $110 per barrel due to the Strait of Hormuz closure, Pakistan’s import bill is ballooning. This has forced the government to maintain its “War Austerity Plan,” including mandatory work-from-home measures and a four-day work week to curb fuel consumption.

Furthermore, the stability of the Saudi Riyal at these higher levels is bolstered by Riyadh’s massive foreign exchange reserves, which remain a bulwark against regional instability. For the Pakistani economy, however, the rate of 74.49 is a double-edged sword. While it provides a temporary boost in the value of remittances for families receiving money from the KSA, it signals a sharp rise in the landed cost of essential commodities and energy within Pakistan. As long as the maritime blockade in the Gulf persists and energy supply chains remain disrupted, the Rupee is expected to remain on the backfoot, potentially pushing the Riyal closer to the 75.00 PKR psychological barrier in the coming sessions.

SAR to PKR Reference Table – March 12, 2026

Saudi Riyal (SAR) Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Impact Level 1 SAR 74.49 PKR Market Base Rate 500 SAR 37,245 PKR Average Monthly Remittance 1,000 SAR 74,490 PKR High-Value Transfer

Quick reference: the two currencies