SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 25, 2025

KARACHI, November 25, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) tumbled to Rs74.79 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a sharp drop from Rs74.84 on November 20 and well below the July 28 peak of Rs76.03, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.36. This pronounced decline, triggered by market volatility and ongoing remittance pressures, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s enduring significance in Pakistan’s economic ecosystem.

The Saudi Riyal stands as a cornerstone for millions of Pakistani households, funneling the wages of expatriates in Saudi Arabia’s booming construction, healthcare, and hospitality fields back to their loved ones. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia funneled $913.3 million into Pakistan’s remittance pool in May 2025, claiming the top spot. Over the July 2024 to May 2025 stretch, remittances ballooned to $34.9 billion, surging 28.8% from the prior year. At today’s rate of Rs74.79, 1,000 Saudi Riyals now yields Rs74,790, down from Rs74,840 last week, putting a fresh strain on family outlays for schooling, treatments, and routine living.

Economic Ramifications of the Riyal’s Drop

The Saudi Riyal’s plunge to Rs74.79 sends shockwaves through Pakistan’s economy. Families relying on these funds face tighter belts as remittance value shrinks against climbing expenses. On the flip side, importers of Saudi oil and petrochemicals catch a break with cheaper acquisition costs, lightening the load on Pakistan’s trade deficit. Macro-wise, the Riyal’s slide bolsters Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves—already over $11 billion by October 2024—granting leeway to curb inflation and service debts. A depreciating Rupee sharpens the edge for Pakistani exports worldwide.

Demystifying the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), carved into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, steered by the Saudi Central Bank and lashed to the US dollar for unshakeable steadiness. This makes it a prime pick for remittances and dealings, particularly for Pakistanis hustling in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), emblazoned with ₨, has anchored Pakistan since 1948, helmed by the State Bank of Pakistan in a guided floating regime. It bends to inflation gusts, trade tides, and remittance torrents, with the Riyal-PKR pairing echoing market moods.

Horizon for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s crash to Rs74.79 mirrors turbulent market winds, yet remittances and Saudi trade keep it afloat. Watchers and regulators must eye every twitch, as these can jolt remittances, import tabs, and policy plays. For legions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s core reliability endures as a bulwark, propping up homes and fortifying the nation’s economic vigor.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan