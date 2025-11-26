SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 26, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH November 26, 2025: The Saudi Riyal edged down to Rs74.80 against the Pakistani Rupee in today’s open market, a slight decline from Rs74.84 on November 20 and well below the July 28 peak of Rs76.03, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.37. This modest drop, driven by market recalibrations and steady remittance inflows, underlines the Saudi Riyal’s vital role in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

For millions of Pakistani families, the Saudi Riyal is a lifeline that brings home earnings from workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, health, and hospitality sectors. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, remittance inflows from Saudi Arabia reached $913.3 million in May 2025-the largest contributor.

Remittances reached $34.9 billion for the period from July 2024 to May 2025, showing a year-on-year increase of 28.8 percent. Today’s rate of Rs74.80 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs74,800 compared to Rs 74,840 on November 20, slightly denting budgets for essentials like education, medical care, and daily expenses.

The fall of the Saudi Riyal to Rs74.80 has an immediate and broad implication. For households, this reduction slightly trims remittance purchasing power as living costs climb higher. On a business level, the import of oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia is aided by the Riyal’s stability that is pegged with the dollar, and this decline eases import costs, supporting Pakistan’s trade balance.

On a macroeconomic level, the performance of the Riyal continues to bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, that have crossed $11 billion in October 2024, supporting inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness in line with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal, subdivided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged for reliability against the US dollar. This reliability makes it a trusted medium for remittance and trade, particularly for the Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee is the official currency of Pakistan, represented by the symbol ₨, which was introduced in 1948 and is under the ambit of the State Bank of Pakistan on a managed floating exchange rate.

The value of the currency depends on inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, while the Riyal-PKR rate reflects market dynamics.

It lost value to Rs 74.80 as a reflection of ongoing market correction underpinned by remittances and exports to Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant since even a minor shift can impact the flow of remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, however, the Riyal remains dependable in its value-a steady anchor that keeps families afloat and sustains Pakistan’s economic stability. Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan