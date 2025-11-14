SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Nov. 14, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH, November 14, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) edged up to Rs74.87 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a slight increase from Rs74.86 on November 14 and still below the July 28 peak of Rs76.03, according to currency dealers.

The Saudi Riyal’s selling rate rose to Rs75.44, driven by steady remittance inflows and market dynamics, highlighting its importance in Pakistan’s economy. For millions of Pakistani families, the Riyal is a financial lifeline, channeling workers’ earnings from Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

In May 2025, Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, up 28.8% year-over-year. At today’s rate of Rs74.87, 1,000 Riyals equals Rs74,870, a slight increase from Rs74,860 yesterday, providing a boost to household budgets for essentials like education, medical care, and daily expenses.

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs74.87 carries immediate and broader effects. For households, this small increase enhances remittance purchasing power, helping families manage rising living costs. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, though this uptick may slightly raise import costs, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance continues to bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, aligning with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee- An Introduction

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs74.87 signals renewed market strength, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as even small shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, supporting families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.