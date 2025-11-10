Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- November 10, 2025

KARACHI, November 10, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) soared to Rs75.36 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a significant jump from Rs74.88 on November 8 and nearing the July 28 peak of Rs76.03, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.93. This robust increase, fueled by strong remittance inflows and shifting market dynamics, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic framework.

For millions of Pakistani families, the Saudi Riyal is a financial lifeline, channeling the earnings of workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors back home. The State Bank of Pakistan reports that Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025, the largest share. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs75.36 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs75,360, up from Rs74,880 on November 8, providing a substantial boost to household budgets for essentials like education, medical care, and daily expenses.

The Saudi Riyal’s surge to Rs75.36 delivers immediate and broader impacts. For households, this significant increase enhances remittance purchasing power, helping families better manage rising living costs. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia rely on the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, but this surge may elevate import costs, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance continues to strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, and this rise aligns with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee- An Introduction

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s surge to Rs75.36 signals strong market momentum, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as such significant shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, supporting families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan