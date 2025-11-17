SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- November 17, 2025

Karachi, 17 Nov 2025 – Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate today eased to Rs 74.85 in the open market, down two paisas from Rs 74.87 on 15 November and still far below the 2025 high of Rs 76.03 recorded on 28 July, forex dealers confirmed.

The Saudi Riyal selling rate in Pakistan is now Rs 75.42. The marginal drop—triggered by routine market corrections and robust remittance flows—reinforces the Saudi Riyal’s position as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy.

Every Saudi Riyal sent home fuels Pakistani households. More than 2.5 million Pakistanis work in Saudi Arabia’s construction, health-care and hospitality sectors, converting their Riyal salaries into PKR to cover school fees, medical bills and daily expenses. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data show Saudi Arabia alone contributed US $913.3 million of the total $2.8 billion remittances in May 2025—the largest single-country share.

Over the first eleven months of fiscal-year 2024-25, Pakistan received a record $34.9 billion in remittances, up 28.8 % year-on-year. At today’s Riyal rate, 1 000 SAR equals Rs 74 850, slightly less than Rs 74 870 last week, but still enough to buy groceries for a month or pay a semester’s tuition in many cities.

A softer Saudi Riyal benefits Pakistani importers of Saudi oil, polymers and fertilizers because the Riyal is pegged to the US dollar at 3.75 SAR per USD. Cheaper Riyal-denominated invoices reduce the landed cost of energy and raw materials, helping contain Pakistan’s import bill and supporting the trade balance. Meanwhile, the steady inflow of Saudi Riyal remittances keeps foreign-exchange reserves above $11 billion (October 2024 level), giving the central room to manage inflation and external debt repayments.

Saudi Riyal vs Pakistani Rupee

– 1 Saudi Riyal (SAR) = 100 halala, issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and fixed to the US dollar.

– 1 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) = 100 paisa, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed-float regime.

– Live Saudi Riyal buying rate in Karachi open market: Rs 74.85.

– Live Saudi Riyal selling rate in Karachi open market: Rs 75.42.

– 28 July 2025 peak: Rs 76.03—today’s rate is 1.55 % below that high.

Currency desks expect the SAR-PKR pair to hover between Rs 74.50 and Rs 75.50 through December 2025, barring major oil-price shocks or sudden dollar demand from importers. For Pakistani expats, even a 10-paisa swing matters, so timing transfers around Friday’s open-market peak can add hundreds of Rupees to each 1 000 Riyal remittance. Businesses should lock in forward contracts if the rate approaches Rs 74.40, while travelers planning Umrah can budget confidently thanks to the Riyal’s dollar peg.

Today’s Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan may have dipped microscopically, but the currency’s role remains gigantic—powering household budgets, stabilizing FX reserves and keeping Saudi-Pakistan trade humming. Track the live SAR to PKR rate daily to maximise remittance value and import savings.