Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- November 20, 2025

KARACHI, November 20, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained soft at Rs74.84 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, unchanged from yesterday and significantly lower than the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency dealers confirmed.

The selling rate stayed at Rs75.41. This calm trading, backed by uninterrupted remittance streams and balanced supply-demand balance, continues to highlight the Saudi Riyal’s indispensable place in Pakistan’s financial lifeline.

To millions of households across Pakistan, every Saudi Riyal sent home is more than currency; it’s survival. Workers toiling in Saudi Arabia’s construction sites, hospitals, and hotels keep the remittance pipeline flowing. In May 2025 alone, the Kingdom pumped $913.3 million into Pakistan; the highest single-country contribution. Between July 2024 and May 2025, total inflows hit $34.9 billion, up 28.8% from the previous year. At today’s rate of Rs74.84, 1,000 Riyals now fetch Rs74,840, steady from yesterday, offering predictable support for school fees, medicines, and household bills.

Broader Economic Implications of Today’s Rate

A stable-to-softer Riyal at Rs74.84 delivers mixed but mostly favorable signals. Families feel no fresh pressure on their incoming funds, while importers of Saudi oil and petrochemicals enjoy marginally lower costs, helping ease the trade deficit. Meanwhile, the broader foreign exchange reserves (already above $11 billion as of October 2024) receive continued support from these inflows, giving policymakers room to manage inflation and external debt. The relatively weaker Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports competitive on the global stage.

Quick Primer: Saudi Riyal vs Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), subdivided into 100 halala, is pegged to the US dollar and managed by the Saudi Central Bank, delivering rock-solid reliability for trade and remittances. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), marked by ₨, operates under a managed float overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, responding to inflation, trade balances, and remittance volumes.

What Lies Ahead for SAR-PKR

With the Saudi Riyal holding calmly at Rs74.84, the market appears comfortable for now. Yet even tiny daily moves matter deeply for remittance-dependent homes and import-heavy industries. As long as worker outflows and Hajj/Umrah seasons remain strong, the Riyal will continue serving as one of Pakistan’s most trusted economic bridges to foreign exchange stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan