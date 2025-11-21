Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- November 21, 2025

KARACHI, November 21, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held its ground at Rs74.84 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, matching yesterday’s level and remaining comfortably below the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency dealers reported.

The selling rate continued at Rs75.41. This rock-steady trading, supported by unbroken remittance inflows and calm market sentiment, once again proves the Saudi Riyal’s unmatched importance in Pakistan’s financial bloodstream.

For millions of homes from Karachi to Khyber, the Saudi Riyal is not just money — it’s medicine, tuition, rent, and hope. Pakistani workers powering Saudi Arabia’s skyscrapers, hospitals, and hotels keep sending billions back home every month. In May 2025 alone, the Kingdom contributed $913.3 million — the single largest source. Total remittances from July 2024 to May 2025 crossed $34.9 billion, marking a solid 28.8% jump year-on-year. At today’s rate of Rs74.84, 1,000 Riyals still deliver Rs74,840, giving families the same reliable cushion for daily survival.

A locked-in Riyal at Rs74.84 brings welcome predictability. Remittance-dependent households face no new squeeze, importers of Saudi crude and chemicals enjoy stable costs, and the trade balance gets a quiet breather. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, already above $11 billion by October 2024, continue to draw strength from these inflows, helping tame inflation and service external debt. Meanwhile, a relatively softer Rupee keeps Pakistani textiles, rice, and leather competitive in global markets.

The Two Currencies in Focus

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala and firmly pegged to the US dollar, offers the kind of dependability that millions of expatriates trust. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbol ₨, operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, reacting to inflation, trade flows, and the vital pulse of remittance inflows.

Looking Ahead for SAR to PKR

With the Saudi Riyal anchored firmly at Rs74.84, the market radiates calm confidence. Small daily movements still matter deeply for bread-and-butter budgets and corporate import planning. As long as overseas Pakistanis keep earning and sending, the Riyal will remain one of the strongest pillars holding up Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan