Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- November 4, 2025

KARACHI, November 4, 2025: The Saudi Riyal has surged upwards to Rs75.26 against the Pakistani Rupee in today’s open market, compared to Rs74.90 on November 3, and further closing in on its peak of July 28 at Rs76.03, currency dealers said.

The selling price was changed to Rs75.83. This steep rise, propelled by solid inflows of remittances and changes in market forces, cements the position of the Saudi Riyal as vital to the economy of Pakistan.

For millions of Pakistani families, the Saudi Riyal is a vital lifeline, channeling home the earnings of workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 millions of Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025, the largest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, the aggregate remittances surged to $34.9 billion, showing an increase of 28.8% YoY.

Today’s rate of Rs75.26 means that 1,000 Saudi Riyals would currently be equal to Rs75,260, higher from Rs74,900 on November 3, proving a meaningful boost for household budgets to meet expenses related to education, medical care, and daily needs.

Explanations: The increase of the Saudi Riyal to Rs75.26 creates immediate and broader effects. For one, the increased rate improves the purchasing power of remittances at the household level by helping to manage increases in the cost of living. Companies that import oil and petrochemical products from Saudi Arabia depend on the Riyal’s stability because of its peg to the dollar; this increase could increase their costs of importation slightly, which might affect the country’s trade balance. On the macroeconomic level, the performance of the Riyal continues to bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves beyond $11 billion in October 2024, with improved inflation control and debt management. A weakened Rupee boosts the competitiveness of exports, and this increase is in line with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is the currency of Saudi Arabia, subdivided into 100 halala; it is managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This naturally makes the SAR a stable medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the currency of Pakistan and has been in use since 1948, controlled by the State Bank of Pakistan in a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value is influenced by inflation, trade flows, and incoming remittances, while the Riyal-PKR rate is left to market dynamics.

The upsurge of the Saudi Riyal to Rs75.26 would signify restored market strength with the support of remittances and trade across the border. Traders and policymakers must be more watchful against such fluctuations, which often bring significant remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value is a steady anchor, helping families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.