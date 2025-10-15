Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 15, 2025

KARACHI, October 15, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) climbed to Rs74.98 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a slight increase from Rs74.95 on October 14 and still below the July 28 peak of Rs76.03, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.55. This modest uptick, driven by steady remittance inflows and market dynamics, reinforces the Saudi Riyal’s critical role in Pakistan’s economic framework.

For millions of Pakistani families, the Saudi Riyal is a lifeline, carrying the earnings of workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors back home. The State Bank of Pakistan reports that Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025, the largest share. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs74.98 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs74,980, up from Rs74,950 yesterday, offering a slight boost to household budgets for essentials like education, medical care, and daily expenses.

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs74.98 has immediate and broader effects. For households, this small increase enhances remittance purchasing power, helping families manage rising living costs. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, though this uptick may slightly raise import costs, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance continues to strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, aligning with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee- An Introduction

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs74.98 signals renewed market strength, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as even small shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, supporting families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan