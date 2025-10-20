Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 20, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH, October 20, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained steady at Rs74.95 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Monday, consistent with October 17 and well below the July 28 peak of Rs76.03, according to currency dealers.

The buying rate continued to be Rs75.52. This consistent show, with improved remittance inflows and well-harmonized market dynamics, is a testimonial to the Saudi Riyal’s central position in Pakistan’s economy.

For Pakistani families numbering millions, the Saudi Riyal serves as a lifeline, assisting in bringing the wages earned by workers from Saudi Arabia’s construction, health, and hospitality industries to their homes. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia has topped the list with $913.3 million in remittances to Pakistan in May 2025. Remittances collected during July 2024 to May 2025 summed to $34.9 billion, showing an improvement of 28.8% on the year-on-year basis. At the current exchange rate of Rs74.95, 1,000 Saudi Riyals equals Rs74,950, as is the case on October 17, and is heightening spending power of homes on education, healthcare, and regular expense items with rising prices.

Saudi Riyal’s fixed exchange rate of Rs74.95 has both direct and broader impacts. For consumers, the stability keeps remittance purchasing power intact, holding families together as they endure increasing living costs. Importing Saudi Arabia’s oil and petrochemicals serves business interest in the Riyal’s dollar-pegged steadiness, where the cost of import is certain and bolsters Pakistan’s balance of trade. At a macroeconomic level, Riyal performance is also increasing the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan, which also reached $11 billion in October 2024, facilitating inflation management and debt affordability. A Rupee depreciation increases export competitiveness that enhances Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

The Saudi Riyal’s stability at Rs74.95 signals market equilibrium, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as even minor shifts can impact remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, supporting families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan