Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 28, 2025

KARACHI, October 28, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) stayed firm at Rs74.93 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, unchanged from October 27 and significantly below the July 28 high of Rs76.03, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate held steady at Rs75.50. This enduring consistency, powered by reliable remittance inflows and market equilibrium, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s indispensable role in Pakistan’s economic structure.

The Saudi Riyal is a cornerstone for millions of Pakistani households, delivering the hard-earned wages of workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors back home. The State Bank of Pakistan reports that Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025, the largest portion. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances surged to $34.9 billion, a 28.8% rise year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs74.93 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs74,930, unchanged from yesterday, supporting family budgets for essentials like education, medical care, and daily needs amid rising costs.

Economic Impact of the Riyal’s Stability

The Saudi Riyal’s stable rate of Rs74.93 delivers both immediate and broader impacts. For households, this consistency preserves remittance purchasing power, helping families manage escalating living costs. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged reliability, maintaining predictable import costs and supporting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance continues to fortify Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, aligning with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s stability at Rs74.93 signals market balance, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as even small shifts can impact remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, supporting families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan