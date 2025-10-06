Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 4, 2025

KARACHI, October 4, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) ticked up to Rs75.01 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a small gain from Rs74.99 on October 3 and still below the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency traders shared. The selling rate rose to Rs75.58.

This gentle rebound, supported by steady remittance flows and market shifts, reminds us of the Saudi Riyal’s key place in Pakistan’s economic story.

For so many Pakistani families, the Saudi Riyal isn’t just money—it’s hope. Millions of workers in Saudi Arabia pour their sweat into jobs in construction, healthcare, and hospitality, sending those Riyals back home to keep families afloat. The State Bank of Pakistan highlights that Saudi Arabia delivered $913.3 million in remittances to Pakistan in May 2025 alone, topping the list. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances hit $34.9 billion, up 28.8% from the year before. Today’s rate of Rs75.01 means 1,000 Saudi Riyals now brings Rs75,010, up from Rs74,990 yesterday—a tiny lift that helps with school fees, doctor visits, or putting food on the table.

The Saudi Riyal’s uptick to Rs75.01 sends waves through Pakistan’s economy. For households, this small boost stretches remittance dollars further, easing the pinch of everyday expenses. Businesses bringing in oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia lean on the Riyal’s dollar tie for stability, but this rise could nudge import prices higher, putting a bit more pressure on Pakistan’s trade balance. Looking bigger picture, the Riyal’s strength helps build Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which crossed $11 billion in October 2024, giving the country breathing room to fight inflation and handle debts. A softer Rupee makes Pakistani exports shine globally, and this rebound fits right into that economic puzzle.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee- Introduction

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), split into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, run by the Saudi Central Bank and locked to the US dollar for that rock-solid feel. It’s a favorite for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis chasing opportunities in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), with its ₨ symbol, has been around since 1948, guided by the State Bank of Pakistan through a managed floating system. It dances to the tune of inflation, trade winds, and remittance rains, with the Riyal-PKR rate capturing the market’s daily mood.

The Saudi Riyal’s climb to Rs75.01 points to a market finding its footing, backed by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and decision-makers should keep their eyes peeled—these little moves can shake up remittances, import bills, and overall plans. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s steady presence is a true safety net, helping families and the nation push through economic ups and downs.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan