Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 7, 2025

KARACHI, October 7, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) fell to Rs74.98 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Tuesday’s open market, down slightly from Rs75.01 on October 4 and well below the July 28 peak of Rs76.03, according to currency dealers. The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.55.

This subtle decline, shaped by market recalibrations and steady remittance inflows, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s essential role in Pakistan’s economic fabric.

For countless Pakistani families, the Saudi Riyal is a lifeline, carrying the hard-earned wages of millions working in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors back home. The State Bank of Pakistan reports that Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025, the largest share. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% jump year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs74.98 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs74,980, down from Rs75,010 on October 4, slightly pinching household budgets for essentials like education, medical care, and daily expenses.

The Saudi Riyal’s dip to Rs74.98 ripples through Pakistan’s economy. For households, this modest drop trims remittance purchasing power as living costs climb. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, and this decline lowers import costs, easing pressure on Pakistan’s trade balance. On a broader scale, the Riyal’s performance continues to support Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee boosts export competitiveness, aligning with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

The Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and tied to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value shifts with inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

The Saudi Riyal’s decline to Rs74.98 signals ongoing market adjustments, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should stay alert, as even small shifts can impact remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, supporting families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan