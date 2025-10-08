Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 8, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH October 8, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) slid to Rs74.97 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Wednesday’s open market, a slight dip from Rs74.98 on October 7 and notably below the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency traders reported.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.54. This gentle decline, shaped by market recalibrations and sustained remittance flows, reaffirms the Saudi Riyal’s integral role in Pakistan’s economic tapestry.

The Saudi Riyal is a vital lifeline for millions of Pakistani households, carrying the earnings of workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors back home. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances soared to $34.9 billion, a 28.8% rise year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs74.97 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs74,970, down from Rs74,980 yesterday, slightly tightening budgets for essentials like schooling, medical care, and daily necessities.

The Saudi Riyal’s easing to Rs74.97 sends ripples through Pakistan’s economy. For families, this modest drop trims the purchasing power of remittances as living costs climb. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged consistency, and this decline softens import expenses, bolstering Pakistan’s trade balance. On a broader scale, the Riyal’s performance continues to fortify Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded $11 billion in October 2024, supporting inflation management and debt obligations. A weaker Rupee enhances export appeal, aligning with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, overseen by the Saudi Central Bank and anchored to the US dollar for reliability. This steadfastness makes it a trusted conduit for remittances and trade, particularly for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, guided by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value sways with inflation, trade currents, and remittance surges, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market ebbs and flows.

The Saudi Riyal’s decline to Rs74.97 signals ongoing market adjustments, underpinned by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Currency traders and policymakers should remain watchful, as even slight shifts can influence remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, supporting families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic fortitude.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan