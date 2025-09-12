Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 12, 2025

KARACHI, September 12, 2025: – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) maintained its value at Rs75.06 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Friday, consistent with September 11, Thursday and well below the July 28 high of Rs76.03.

The SAR selling rate held steady at Rs75.63. This unwavering performance, fueled by robust remittance inflows and balanced market dynamics, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic framework.

The Saudi Riyal’s Role in Pakistan’s Financial Landscape

The Saudi Riyal remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, driven by strong economic ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers thrive in sectors like construction, healthcare, and hospitality. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025, the largest share. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances soared to $34.9 billion, marking a 28.8% year-over-year increase. At today’s rate of Rs75.06, 1,000 Saudi Riyals converts to Rs75,060, unchanged from yesterday, supporting households with essential expenses such as education, healthcare, and daily needs.

Economic Impacts of the Riyal’s Stability

The Saudi Riyal’s consistent rate of Rs75.06 delivers significant effects across Pakistan’s economy. For families, this stability ensures reliable remittance purchasing power, helping them navigate rising living costs. Businesses importing key goods like oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged reliability, maintaining predictable import costs and easing pressure on Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic scale, the Riyal’s steady performance bolsters Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded $11 billion in October 2024, supporting inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, and this stable rate reinforces Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, overseen by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for unwavering reliability. This stability makes it a preferred medium for remittances and trade, particularly for Pakistanis working in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan under a flexible exchange rate system. Its value is influenced by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market trends.

What’s Next for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s steady rate of Rs75.06 signals a balanced market, underpinned by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Currency traders and economic planners should remain watchful, as even minor fluctuations can impact remittances, import costs, and fiscal strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value continues to serve as a financial lifeline, sustaining economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan