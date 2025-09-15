Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 15, 2025

KARACHI, September 15, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held firm at Rs75.06 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Monday’s open market, unchanged from September 12 and well below the July 28 peak of Rs76.03, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate remained steady at Rs75.63. This consistent performance, driven by robust remittance inflows and balanced market dynamics, reinforces the Saudi Riyal’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s economy.

The Saudi Riyal’s Role in Pakistan’s Financial Landscape

The Saudi Riyal is a vital economic pillar for Pakistan, supported by strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to industries such as construction, healthcare, and hospitality. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% year-over-year increase. At today’s rate of Rs75.06, 1,000 Saudi Riyals converts to Rs75,060, unchanged from September 12, supporting households with essential expenses like education, healthcare, and daily needs.

Economic Impacts of the Riyal’s Stability

The Saudi Riyal’s steady rate of Rs75.06 delivers significant effects across Pakistan’s economy. For families, this stability ensures reliable remittance purchasing power, helping them navigate rising living costs. Businesses importing key goods like oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged reliability, maintaining predictable import costs and easing pressure on Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic scale, the Riyal’s consistent performance bolsters Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded $11 billion in October 2024, supporting inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, and this stable rate reinforces Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, overseen by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, particularly for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan under a flexible exchange rate system. Its value is influenced by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market trends.

What’s Next for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s steady rate of Rs75.06 signals a balanced market, underpinned by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Currency traders and economic planners should remain watchful, as even minor fluctuations can impact remittances, import costs, and fiscal strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value continues to serve as a financial lifeline, sustaining economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan