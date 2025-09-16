Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 16, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH: September 16, 2025: The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) opened down by a few cents to Rs75.03 versus the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in today’s open market compared to Rs75.06 on September 15 and substantially below the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency dealers report.

The adjusted selling rate reached Rs75.60. This slight drop led by market adjustments and remittance flows underscores the Saudi Riyal’s vital status in Pakistan’s economy.

Why Saudi Riyal Supports Pakistan Economy

The Saudi Riyal is an important economic anchor for Pakistan with strong Saudi-Pak connections, where millions of Pakistani laborers support Saudi industries in areas such as construction, healthcare, and services. Saudi remittances in May 2025 totaled $913.3 million, the highest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. Total remittances in July 2024 to May 2025 were $34.9 billion, up 28.8% compared to the same period in the preceding year. The present-day exchange rate of Rs75.03 is equivalent to exchanging 1,000 Saudi Riyals to convert to Rs75,030 today compared to an exchange of Rs75,060 yesterday, affecting household budgets by a minute amount in areas such as education, healthcare, and other necessary household expenses.

Impact on the Economy through Riyal Depreciation

The Saudi Riyal’s decline to Rs75.03 has immediate and macro implications. For households, the reduced rate slightly decreases remittance purchasing power with rising prices. Businesses importing Saudi Arabian oil and petrochemicals are favored by the Riyal’s dollar-attached stability, and the reduction mitigates import prices in support of Pakistan’s balance of trade. At the macroeconomic level, the performance of the Riyal once again supports Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which crossed $11 billion in October 2024, supporting inflation management and debt servicing. A depreciated Rupee increases export competitiveness in alignment with Pakistan’s economic strength.

Getting Acquainted with Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupees

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), broken down into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency and is governed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar to ensure reliability. This stability has made it a reliable instrument in remittances and trades, particularly for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), represented by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948 and is governed by the State Bank of Pakistan on a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is influenced by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows and is represented by the market dynamics in the Riyal-PKR rate.

Prospects of the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s decline to Rs75.03 reflects ongoing market corrections, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should monitor these trends closely, as even small shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic planning. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s reliable value remains a financial lifeline, sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability. Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan