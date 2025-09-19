Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 19, 2025

KARACHI, September 19, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) edged up to Rs75.06 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a slight increase from Rs75.04 on September 18 and below the July 28 peak of Rs76.03, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.63. This modest rise, driven by robust remittance inflows and market dynamics, underscores the Saudi Riyal’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s economy.

Why the Saudi Riyal Fuels Pakistan’s Economy

The Saudi Riyal is a vital economic driver for Pakistan, supported by deep ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to industries like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, per the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs75.06 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs75,060, up from Rs75,040 yesterday, boosting household budgets for essentials like education, healthcare, and daily expenses.

The Saudi Riyal’s increase to Rs75.06 has immediate and broader effects. For households, the higher rate enhances remittance purchasing power, supporting spending amid rising costs. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, though the increased rate may slightly raise import costs, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance strengthens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee can boost export competitiveness, and this rise supports Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs75.06 signals renewed market strength, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should monitor these trends closely, as even small shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic planning. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s reliable value remains a financial lifeline, sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan