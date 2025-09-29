Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 29, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH: September 29, 2025:– The Saudi Riyal (SAR) nudged up to Rs75.03 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a slight increase from Rs75.01 on September 25 and still below the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency traders shared.

The selling rate ticked up to Rs75.60. This gentle rise, fueled by steady remittances and shifting market currents, reminds us of the Saudi Riyal’s vital place in Pakistan’s economic heartbeat.

For countless Pakistani families, the Saudi Riyal is more than just a currency—it’s a lifeline. Millions of Pakistanis work in Saudi Arabia, pouring their efforts into industries like construction, healthcare, and hospitality. Their hard-earned Riyals flow back home, propping up household budgets. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025 alone, the biggest slice of the pie. From July 2024 to May 2025, remittances soared to $34.9 billion, a 28.8% jump from the previous year. Today’s rate of Rs75.03 means 1,000 Saudi Riyals now fetches Rs75,030, up from Rs75,010 last week, offering a small boost for families covering school fees, medical bills, or daily groceries.

The Saudi Riyal’s uptick to Rs75.03 has ripple effects across Pakistan’s economy. For households, this slight increase stretches remittance funds a bit further, helping families keep up with rising costs. Businesses importing goods like oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia rely on the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, though this uptick could nudge import costs higher, subtly affecting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a bigger scale, the Riyal’s performance helps shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which crossed $11 billion in October 2024, giving the country more room to manage inflation and tackle debt. A weaker Rupee makes Pakistan’s exports more attractive on the global stage, and this modest rise supports that economic edge.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and tied to the US dollar for rock-solid reliability. This makes it a go-to for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis working in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), marked by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value sways with inflation, trade flows, and remittance surges, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting the push and pull of market forces.

Looking Ahead for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s climb to Rs75.03 signals a steady market, propped up by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers will want to keep a close eye on these shifts, as even small changes can ripple through remittances, import costs, and economic plans. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, helping families and the nation navigate economic challenges with resilience.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan