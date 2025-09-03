Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 3, 2025

KARACHI, September 3, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) rose slightly to Rs75.11 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, up from Rs75.09 on September 2 and lower than Rs76.03 on July 28, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.68. This modest increase, driven by steady remittance inflows and market dynamics, reinforces the Saudi Riyal’s essential role in Pakistan’s economy.

Why the Saudi Riyal Fuels Pakistan’s Economy

The Saudi Riyal is a vital economic driver for Pakistan, supported by strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to industries like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, per the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs75.11 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs75,110, up from Rs75,090 yesterday, boosting household budgets for essentials like education, healthcare, and daily expenses.

Economic Impact of the Riyal’s Rise

The Saudi Riyal’s slight rise to Rs75.11 has immediate and broader effects. For households, the uptick enhances remittance purchasing power, supporting spending amid rising costs. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, though the higher rate may marginally increase import costs, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance strengthens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee can boost export competitiveness, and this rise supports Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs75.11 signals renewed market strength, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should monitor these trends closely, as even small shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic planning. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s reliable value remains a financial lifeline, sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan