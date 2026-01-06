SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – 6 January 2026

KARACHI, 6 January 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) opened flat at Rs 74.70 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Tuesday’s inter-bank and open-market sessions, currency dealers confirmed.

The selling rate is quoted at Rs 75.27, barely changed from yesterday’s close of Rs 74.68 as thin post-holiday trade and steady Gulf remittances keep volatility in check.

Why the 74.70 Level Matters

For the roughly 2.7 million Pakistanis employed in Saudi Arabia, every one-rupee swing alters the value of the monthly pay-cheque they wire home. At today’s rate, 1,000 SAR converts to exactly Rs 74,700—enough to cover a semester of private-school fees or three months of utility bills for an average Karachi household. Currency booths in Lahore’s Model Town and Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazaar report brisk early-morning traffic as workers queue to lock in the figure before the weekend.

Macro Impact

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) attributes December 2025’s record $3.9 billion remittance haul—up 31 % year-on-year—to year-end bonuses paid by Saudi construction and retail giants. With oil prices anchored near $77 a barrel, importers of Saudi diesel and polymer resins also benefit from the riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, trimming landed costs by roughly 0.4 % compared with last week. Forex reserves edged up to $11.4 billion on 3 January, giving the central bank adequate fire-power to defend the 74.50–75.00 range traders are watching.

Analysts flag two near-term catalysts:

1. 15 January SBP remittance data – any print above $2.5 billion for January could nudge Saudi Riyal/Pakistani Rupee toward 74.50.

2. IMF’s first-quarter review – a green light on the $1.3 billion tranche would strengthen the rupee, compressing the pair to 74.20.

Until then, expect the cross to hover inside a 20-paisa band, with 74.70 acting as the mid-point pivot.

Quick Converter (7 Jan 2026)

1 SAR = Rs 74.70

100 SAR = Rs 7,470

500 SAR = Rs 37,350

1,000 SAR = Rs 74,700