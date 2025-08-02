Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 2, 2025

KARACHI, August 2, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained steady at Rs75.51 in the open market against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), unchanged from August 1, while the interbank rate stood slightly lower at Rs75.3655, currency traders and banking sources reported.

The open market selling rate held at Rs76.08. This stability, driven by consistent remittance inflows and market dynamics, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s critical role in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.

Economic Impacts of the Riyal’s Stability

The Saudi Riyal’s steady open market rate of Rs75.51 and interbank rate of Rs75.3655 have immediate and broader implications. For Pakistani households, the Riyal’s robust value sustains remittance purchasing power, with 1,000 Saudi Riyals converting to Rs75,510 in the open market, unchanged from yesterday, supporting expenses like education, healthcare, and daily needs amid rising costs. The slightly lower interbank rate of Rs75.3655, yielding Rs75,365.50 for 1,000 Saudi Riyals, reflects tighter banking spreads but still benefits formal transactions. Businesses importing goods, such as oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia, benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged reliability, with stable rates ensuring predictable import costs and easing pressure on Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance supports Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee can enhance export competitiveness, and this stability reinforces Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Why the Saudi Riyal Is Essential for Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, fueled by strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to sectors like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. The Riyal’s dependable value continues to drive economic activity and support families across Pakistan.

Overview of the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal, divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and tied to the US dollar for consistency. This reliability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, particularly for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee, symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics, slightly higher in the open market compared to interbank rates due to demand and liquidity differences.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s stability at Rs75.51 in the open market and Rs75.3655 in the interbank market signals sustained market confidence, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as even minor shifts can impact remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s steady value remains a financial lifeline, reinforcing its role in sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.