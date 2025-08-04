Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 4, 2025

KARACHI, August 4, 2025 – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate has witnessed a slight downward trend across multiple timeframes, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The current exchange rate stands at PKR 75.3509 per Saudi Riyal, marking a marginal decline from previous sessions.

SAR to PKR- Latest Updates

Current SAR to PKR Exchange Rate: Key Highlights

The Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate has shown consistent weakness across various time periods, indicating a strengthening Pakistani Rupee against the Saudi currency:

Today’s Rate : PKR 75.3509 (down by PKR 0.0146 from August 2)

: PKR 75.3509 (down by PKR 0.0146 from August 2) 1-Month Average : PKR 75.6507 (decline of PKR 0.0265)

: PKR 75.6507 (decline of PKR 0.0265) 3-Month Average : PKR 76.1376 (decrease of PKR 0.0338)

: PKR 76.1376 (decrease of PKR 0.0338) 6-Month Average : PKR 76.6180 (drop of PKR 0.0378)

: PKR 76.6180 (drop of PKR 0.0378) 1-Year Average: PKR 78.3037 (down by PKR 0.0175)

Pakistani Rupee Strengthens Against Saudi Riyal

The PKR to SAR exchange rate data from SBP reveals that the Pakistani Rupee has gained strength across all measured timeframes. The most significant improvement is observed in the 6-month average, which shows a decline of PKR 0.0378 in the Saudi Riyal’s value against the Pakistani currency.

This trend suggests that 1 Saudi Riyal now buys fewer Pakistani Rupees compared to recent historical averages, indicating improved stability in Pakistan’s currency market.

Market Analysis: SAR PKR Exchange Rate Trends

Financial analysts note that the Saudi Riyal Pakistani Rupee exchange rate movements reflect broader economic dynamics between the two nations. The consistent decline in the SAR to PKR rate across different time periods – from daily to yearly averages – suggests sustained pressure on the Saudi Riyal relative to the Pakistani Rupee.

The State Bank of Pakistan exchange rate data shows that while daily fluctuations remain minimal (PKR 0.0146), the cumulative effect over longer periods demonstrates a clear trend favoring the Pakistani Rupee.

Impact on Pakistan-Saudi Economic Relations

The current SAR to PKR today rate of 75.3509 has implications for:

Remittances : Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia may find their earnings slightly reduced when converted to PKR

: Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia may find their earnings slightly reduced when converted to PKR Trade Balance : Pakistani imports from Saudi Arabia become marginally more expensive

: Pakistani imports from Saudi Arabia become marginally more expensive Investment Flows: Cross-border investments between the two countries may be affected by currency fluctuations

What This Means for Currency Exchange

For individuals and businesses involved in Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee conversion, these marginal changes may seem insignificant on a daily basis. However, the consistent trend across multiple timeframes suggests a gradual shift in the currency pair’s dynamics.

The SBP exchange rate SAR to PKR data indicates that those planning large-scale currency conversions should consider the longer-term trends rather than focusing solely on daily fluctuations.

Expert Outlook on SAR PKR Exchange Rate

Currency experts suggest monitoring the Saudi Riyal Pakistan Rupee exchange rate closely, as the consistent decline across all timeframes may indicate underlying economic factors influencing the currency pair. The State Bank of Pakistan continues to provide regular updates on exchange rates to ensure market transparency.

This report is based on official exchange rate data provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as of August 4, 2025.