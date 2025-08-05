Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 5, 2025

KARACHI/RIYADH- August 5, 2025: – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) dropped to Rs75.35 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, down from Rs75.51 on August 1 and notably lower than Rs76.03 on July 28, currency traders reported.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.92. This decline, influenced by market corrections and sustained remittance inflows, underscores the Saudi Riyal’s ongoing importance to Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.

SAR to PKR- Daily Updates

Economic Impacts of the Riyal’s Decline

The Saudi Riyal’s decrease to Rs75.35 has immediate and broader implications. For Pakistani households, the Riyal’s still-significant value supports remittance purchasing power, with 1,000 Saudi Riyals converting to Rs75,350, down from Rs75,510 on August 1, slightly reducing funds for essentials like education, healthcare, and daily expenses amid rising costs. Businesses importing goods, such as oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia, benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged reliability, and this decline eases import costs, providing minor relief to Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance continues to bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, and this adjustment supports Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Why the Saudi Riyal Is Vital for Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, driven by strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to sectors like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. The Riyal’s dependable value continues to fuel economic activity and support families across Pakistan.

Overview of the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal, divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and tied to the US dollar for consistency. This reliability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, particularly for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee, symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s decline to Rs75.35 signals ongoing market adjustments, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain vigilant, as even small shifts can impact remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s steady value remains a financial lifeline, reinforcing its role in sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan