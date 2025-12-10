SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 10, 2025

KARACHI, December 10, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) plunged to Rs74.60 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a dramatic 16-paisa drop from yesterday’s Rs74.76 and the lowest level in months, currency dealers confirmed. The selling rate tumbled to Rs75.17. This steep fall, triggered by heavy dollar supply and seasonal market pressure, once again spotlights the Saudi Riyal’s central place in Pakistan’s economic lifeline.

For millions of households, the Saudi Riyal is the salary that pays rent, buys medicine, and keeps children in school. Pakistani workers powering Saudi Arabia’s skyscrapers, hospitals, and hotels send billions home every month without fail. In May 2025 alone, the Kingdom routed $913.3 million into Pakistan — the single largest contributor. Between July 2024 and May 2025, total remittances surged to $34.9 billion, up 28.8% year-on-year. At today’s rate of Rs74.60, 1,000 Riyals now fetches only Rs74,600 — a sudden Rs160 loss compared to yesterday — hitting family spending power hard.

Economic Impact of the Riyal’s Crash

The Riyal’s crash to Rs74.60 creates winners and losers overnight. Remittance-dependent families feel the squeeze as their incoming funds buy noticeably shrink against rising prices. Importers of Saudi crude and petrochemicals, however, celebrate lower landing costs, offering quick relief to Pakistan’s trade balance. At the macro level, these inflows continue feeding foreign exchange reserves that crossed $11 billion in October 2024, giving the central bank breathing room against inflation and debt obligations. A sharply weaker Rupee also makes Pakistani rice, textiles, and leather even more attractive abroad.

SAR and PKR- An Intro

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala and firmly pegged to the US dollar, is managed by the Saudi Central Bank for unshakable reliability in trade and remittances. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbol ₨, operates under a managed float guided by the State Bank of Pakistan, reacting instantly to inflation, trade flows, and the powerful pulse of remittance inflows.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Riyal’s steep fall to Rs74.60 reflects intense market supply and year-end liquidity shifts, yet the underlying Saudi-Pakistan remittance bridge remains unbreakable. Traders and families are watching every paisa — because for millions, today’s drop decides whether there will be enough for tomorrow.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan