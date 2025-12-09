SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- December 9, 2025

KARACHI/DUBAI, Dec. 9, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) bounced back to Rs74.76 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, gaining 6 paisas from yesterday’s Rs74.70 and still well under the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency dealers reported.

The selling rate climbed to Rs75.33. This modest rebound, supported by renewed buying interest and uninterrupted remittance streams, once again highlights the Saudi Riyal’s irreplaceable role in Pakistan’s economic lifeline.

From bustling cities to remote villages, the Saudi Riyal is the monthly salary that keeps lights on, children in school, and medicine in cabinets, and hope alive. Millions of Pakistanis working on Saudi construction sites, in hospitals, and hotels send their hard-earned wages home without fail. In May 2025 alone, the Kingdom delivered $913.3 million — the single largest contributor to Pakistan’s remittance inflows. Between July 2024 and May 2025, total inflows surged to $34.9 billion, up 28.8% year-on-year. Today’s rate of Rs74.76 means 1,000 Riyals now fetches Rs74,760 — up Rs60 from yesterday — giving families a small but welcome breathing space.

The Riyal’s climb to Rs74.76 brings relief in some corners and pressure in others. Remittance-dependent households feel the extra rupees stretch a little further against stubborn inflation. Importers of Saudi oil and petrochemicals see slightly higher landing costs, but the dollar-pegged Riyal still offers predictability. At the macro level, these inflows continue to strengthen foreign exchange reserves that crossed $11 billion in October 2024, giving policymakers room to tackle inflation and external debt. A relatively softer Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports competitive globally.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee- An Update

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala and firmly pegged to the US dollar, is managed by the Saudi Central Bank for rock-solid reliability in trade and remittances. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbol ₨, operates under a managed float overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, responding to inflation, trade flows, and the powerful pulse of remittance inflows.

The Saudi Riyal’s recovery to Rs74.76 shows the market regaining footing after recent pressure. With Hajj/Umrah season approaching and worker outflows remaining strong, the Riyal-Pakistan corridor stays one of the most resilient economic bridges in the region. Traders and families alike will watch every paisa — because for millions, those small daily moves decide whether there’s enough for tomorrow.