SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – Feb 10, 2026

KARACHI, February 10, 2026, 04:12 PM PKT — The Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at Rs74.59 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, according to leading currency dealers. The selling rate was quoted around Rs75.16.

This rate represents a continuation of the narrow trading band observed over the past several weeks, with the Riyal remaining well below the 2025 mid-year high of Rs76.03 (reached in July).

Remittance lifeline remains crucial

The Saudi Riyal continues to be the single most important monthly income source for millions of Pakistani households. Workers employed in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, hospitality and domestic sectors keep remittances flowing reliably. Saudi Arabia remains the top remittance-origin country, contributing $913.3 million in May 2025 alone. Cumulative remittances from July 2024 to May 2025 reached $34.9 billion, reflecting a strong 28.8% year-on-year increase.

At today’s rate of Rs74.59, every 1,000 Riyals sent home equals Rs74,590. While noticeably lower than the Rs76+ levels seen earlier in 2025, this rate still provides essential support for school fees, medical treatment, groceries, utility bills and household expenses.

Economic implications of today’s rate

A Riyal hovering around Rs74.60 produces two-sided effects:

Importers of Saudi crude, refined products and petrochemicals continue to benefit from lower rupee-denominated costs.

receives some indirect support. Foreign exchange reserves (above $11 billion as of late 2024) are still being steadily bolstered by these inflows, helping the State Bank manage inflation and external debt obligations.

The relatively weaker Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports (rice, textiles, leather, surgical goods, fruits) competitive in global markets.

Quick reference: the two currencies

Saudi Riyal (SAR) — subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

— subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability. Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by inflation, trade balance and — most importantly — remittance volumes.

Looking ahead

The SAR–PKR pair remains in a fairly tight range. With overseas Pakistani worker outflows still robust and Hajj/Umrah-related demand continuing, the remittance corridor is expected to stay one of Pakistan’s most dependable economic links. Any meaningful shift would likely require changes in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.

For now, the Riyal at Rs74.59 continues to serve as a quiet but essential pillar for millions of households.