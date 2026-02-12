Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Feb. 12, 2026

KARACHI, PAKISTAN — The Saudi Riyal (SAR) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate stands at PKR 74.55 in the interbank market today, February 12, 2026, according to multiple financial data providers. The SAR/PKR pair has shown relative stability, trading within a narrow range of PKR 74.54 to PKR 74.77 during today’s session.

Current SAR to PKR Exchange Rate

As of midday trading, one Saudi Riyal equals approximately 74.55 Pakistani Rupees, with the mid-market rate hovering around 74.62 PKR. Open market rates may vary slightly from interbank rates, typically showing a marginal difference of 0.5% to 1.5% depending on market conditions and currency exchange providers.

The current conversion rates are as follows:

1 SAR = 74.55 PKR (Interbank)

5 SAR = 372.75 PKR

10 SAR = 745.50 PKR

100 SAR = 7,455 PKR

1,000 SAR = 74,550 PKR

What Determines the SAR to PKR Exchange Rate?

The valuation of the Saudi Riyal against the Pakistani Rupee is influenced by several interconnected economic factors that reflect the broader financial health and monetary policies of both nations.

Oil Price Dynamics: As Saudi Arabia’s economy is heavily dependent on petroleum exports, fluctuations in global crude oil prices directly impact the strength of the Riyal. Higher oil prices typically strengthen the SAR, which in turn affects its purchasing power against other currencies including the PKR.

Foreign Exchange Reserves: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves play a crucial role in determining the Rupee’s stability. When reserves are robust, the PKR tends to remain stable or appreciate. Conversely, depleting reserves can lead to currency depreciation, affecting the SAR/PKR exchange rate.

Remittance Flows: Pakistan receives substantial remittances from expatriates working in Saudi Arabia, with billions of dollars flowing annually. These remittance corridors create consistent demand for PKR, influencing the exchange rate dynamics between the two currencies.

Monetary Policy Decisions: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) implement monetary policies that affect their respective currencies. Interest rate differentials, inflation targets, and foreign exchange intervention strategies all contribute to exchange rate movements.

Trade Balance: The bilateral trade relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, along with each country’s overall trade balance, impacts currency demand. Pakistan’s imports of petroleum products from Saudi Arabia create sustained demand for SAR in the Pakistani market.

Global Economic Conditions: International factors such as US dollar strength, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and global inflation trends indirectly influence the SAR/PKR exchange rate, as both currencies are traded against major global currencies.

Impact on Pakistani Economy and Expatriates

The current SAR to PKR exchange rate has significant implications across multiple sectors of Pakistan’s economy and affects millions of individuals connected to Saudi Arabia.

For Pakistani Expatriates: Approximately 2.6 million Pakistanis work in Saudi Arabia, making it the largest destination for Pakistani migrant workers. The current exchange rate means that workers sending money home receive approximately PKR 74,550 for every 1,000 Riyals transferred. This rate directly affects the purchasing power of remittances, which constitute a vital source of foreign exchange for Pakistan and household income for millions of families.

Import Costs: Pakistan imports significant quantities of crude oil and petroleum products from Saudi Arabia. A relatively stable SAR/PKR rate helps maintain predictable costs for these essential imports, which is crucial for energy security and managing inflation. Any significant appreciation of the Riyal would increase the rupee cost of oil imports, potentially impacting fuel prices domestically.

Business and Trade: Pakistani businesses engaged in trade with Saudi Arabia must monitor exchange rate movements for cost planning and pricing strategies. The construction, textiles, and food export sectors are particularly sensitive to SAR/PKR fluctuations, as they affect competitiveness and profit margins.

Hajj and Umrah Expenses: For Pakistani pilgrims planning to perform Hajj or Umrah, the exchange rate directly impacts the cost of travel, accommodation, and expenses in Saudi Arabia. At the current rate, pilgrims can better budget their religious journeys with more certainty.

Investment Decisions: The exchange rate influences cross-border investment flows between the two nations. Pakistani investors looking at opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 projects or Saudi investors considering Pakistani markets factor in currency stability and potential returns when making investment decisions.

12-Month Performance Analysis

Over the past year, the SAR/PKR exchange rate has demonstrated moderate volatility, with the pair reaching a 12-month high of PKR 78.19 in March 2025 and a low of PKR 73.94 around the same period. The current rate of PKR 74.55 represents a relatively stable position compared to these extremes, suggesting balanced market conditions.

The year-to-date performance shows the Saudi Riyal has marginally strengthened against the Pakistani Rupee, though the movement remains modest compared to the broader currency market fluctuations experienced in emerging economies.

About the Saudi Riyal (SAR)

The Saudi Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, issued and regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). The currency code for the Riyal is SAR, and it is symbolized as ﷼ or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalat.

Introduced in 1925 to replace the Hejaz piaster, the Saudi Riyal has maintained a fixed exchange rate peg to the US dollar since 1986 at approximately 3.75 SAR per USD. This dollar peg provides stability to the currency and reflects Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the world’s largest oil exporters and a leading economy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The Riyal’s strength is underpinned by Saudi Arabia’s vast petroleum reserves, which account for roughly 17% of the world’s proven oil reserves. The Kingdom’s economy, valued at over $1 trillion in GDP, is the largest in the Middle East. Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious economic diversification plan, aims to reduce the country’s dependence on oil revenues while maintaining the Riyal’s stability through prudent fiscal and monetary policies.

About the Pakistani Rupee (PKR)

The Pakistani Rupee is the official currency of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, governed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s central bank. The currency code is PKR, and it is represented by the symbol ₨ or Rs. One Rupee is divided into 100 paisa.

The modern Pakistani Rupee was introduced in 1948 following the country’s independence in 1947, replacing the Indian Rupee at par. Unlike the Saudi Riyal’s fixed peg, the Pakistani Rupee operates under a managed float exchange rate system, where the SBP intervenes in the foreign exchange market to maintain orderly conditions while allowing market forces to determine the exchange rate.

Pakistan’s economy, with a GDP of approximately $375 billion, is characterized by a diverse economic base including agriculture, manufacturing, and services. However, the country faces ongoing challenges including current account deficits, fluctuating foreign exchange reserves, and external debt obligations, all of which impact the Rupee’s valuation in international markets.

The PKR’s performance is closely watched by policymakers, as exchange rate stability is crucial for managing inflation, maintaining investor confidence, and ensuring the affordability of imports, particularly energy and essential commodities. Remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which exceeded $27 billion in recent years, provide critical support to the currency and the broader economy.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates fluctuate continuously based on market conditions.