SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Feb. 6, 2026

KARACHI, Feb. 6, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) drifted lower once again, ending today at Rs74.58 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market — a further 11-paisa softening from yesterday’s Rs74.69 and now among the weakest levels observed since mid-October 2025, according to currency dealers. The selling rate was quoted around Rs75.15.

This continued gentle slide reflects typical post-holiday liquidity adjustments, steady remittance supply and the absence of any major demand surge at the start of the new week.

Remittance lifeline still active

The Saudi Riyal remains the single most important monthly income source for a very large number of Pakistani households. Workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, hospitality and domestic sectors keep sending billions home every month. Saudi Arabia continues to lead the remittance ranking, contributing $913.3 million in May 2025 alone — the biggest single-country inflow. Cumulative remittances from July 2024 to May 2025 reached $34.9 billion, showing a solid 28.8% year-on-year growth.

At today’s rate of Rs74.58, every 1,000 Riyals sent home equals Rs74,580 — down Rs110 from yesterday. While still significantly lower than the Rs76+ levels seen in mid-2025, the rate continues to provide essential support for school fees, medical treatment, groceries and household expenses.

Mixed economic signals

A Riyal trading around Rs74.60 produces two-sided effects:

– Remittance-receiving families experience a gradual erosion in real purchasing power as inflation remains sticky.

– Importers of Saudi crude, refined products and petrochemicals enjoy marginally lower rupee-denominated costs.

– Pakistan’s trade balance receives some indirect breathing room.

– Foreign exchange reserves (above $11 billion as of late 2024) continue to be supported by these inflows, helping the State Bank manage inflation and external debt obligations.

The relatively weaker Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports (rice, textiles, leather, surgical goods, fruits) attractive in international markets.

Quick reference: the two currencies

– Saudi Riyal (SAR) — subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

– Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by inflation, trade balance and above all — remittance volumes.

The SAR–PKR pair is currently trading in a fairly narrow band. With worker outflows still robust and Hajj/Umrah season continuing to generate demand, the remittance corridor is expected to stay one of Pakistan’s most reliable economic links. Any sustained move will likely require a change in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.