SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Feb. 9, 2026

KARACHI, February 9, 2026: — The Saudi Riyal (SAR) slipped again today, closing at Rs74.58 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market — a further 11-paisa decline from yesterday’s Rs74.69 and now hovering near the softest levels seen since mid-October 2025, according to currency dealers. The selling rate was quoted around Rs75.15.

This continued mild downward pressure reflects typical post-holiday liquidity flows, steady remittance supply and the absence of any strong demand pickup so far this week.

Remittance lifeline remains active

The Saudi Riyal continues to be the single most important monthly income source for a very large number of Pakistani households. Workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, hospitality and domestic sectors keep the remittance channel alive. Saudi Arabia retains the top spot among remittance-origin countries, delivering $913.3 million in May 2025 alone. Cumulative remittances from July 2024 to May 2025 stood at $34.9 billion, showing a healthy 28.8% year-on-year growth.

At today’s rate of Rs74.58, every 1,000 Riyals sent home equals **Rs74,580** — down Rs110 from yesterday. Although significantly lower than the Rs76+ levels observed in mid-2025, the rate still provides essential support for school fees, medical treatment, groceries and household expenses.

Mixed economic effects

A Riyal trading around Rs74.60 creates two-sided outcomes:

– Remittance-receiving families experience a gradual erosion in real purchasing power amid persistent inflation.

– Importers of Saudi crude, refined products and petrochemicals enjoy marginally lower rupee-denominated costs.

– Pakistan’s trade balance receives some indirect breathing room.

– Foreign exchange reserves (above $11 billion as of late 2024) continue to be supported by these inflows, helping the State Bank manage inflation and external debt obligations.

The relatively weaker Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports (rice, textiles, leather, surgical goods, fruits) attractive in international markets.

Quick reference: the two currencies

– Saudi Riyal (SAR) — subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

– Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by inflation, trade balance and above all — remittance volumes.

Looking ahead

The SAR–PKR pair remains in a fairly narrow trading range. With worker outflows still robust and Hajj/Umrah season continuing to generate demand, the remittance corridor is expected to stay one of Pakistan’s most reliable economic links. Any sustained move will likely require a change in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.

For now, the Riyal at Rs74.58 continues to act as a quiet but essential pillar for millions of households.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan, open-market dealer quotes