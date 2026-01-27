SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Jan. 27, 2026

Karachi, January 27, 2026 – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate opens today at Rs74.68 per SAR in the open market, reflecting the continued volatility that has characterized this currency pair throughout the early weeks of 2026. This rate represents a marginal appreciation of the PKR compared to early January levels, when the Riyal briefly touched Rs75.11 on January 8, 2026 .

Historical Performance: A Six-Month Retrospective

The current rate of 74.68 PKR per SAR sits near the lower end of the trading range observed over the past six months, indicating a slightly stronger Pakistani Rupee compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Key Historical Benchmarks:

– September 21, 2025: The Riyal hit a six-month high of **Rs76.05**, driven by seasonal demand ahead of Hajj preparations and surging oil prices.

– December 13, 2025: The pair recorded a recent low of **Rs74.57**, offering temporary relief to remittance-dependent households.

– January 8, 2026: The year began with the rate at **Rs75.11**, subsequently declining to today’s 74.68 level.

Throughout 2025, the SAR/PKR pair displayed remarkable resilience against the Pakistani Rupee’s broader depreciation trends, oscillating primarily between **74.57 and 76.05**. This stability contrasts sharply with the volatility seen in 2022-2023, when the rate climbed steadily from the 40-45 range to over 75 PKR .

Valuation Criteria: What Determines the Rate?

The SAR to PKR exchange rate is governed by a complex interplay of macroeconomic factors, with several key determinants standing out:

As the world’s leading oil exporter controlling approximately 25% of global reserves, Saudi Arabia’s currency remains intrinsically linked to petroleum prices . When Brent crude rises, Saudi foreign exchange earnings increase, strengthening the Riyal against the Rupee. Conversely, oil price declines can trigger SAR weakness, though the impact is moderated by the Kingdom’s substantial forex reserves.

The Saudi Riyal maintains a fixed peg to the US Dollar at **3.75 SAR = 1 USD**, established in 1986 and maintained by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) . Consequently, SAR/PKR movements often mirror USD/PKR fluctuations. When the Dollar strengthens globally, the Riyal automatically appreciates against the floating Pakistani Rupee.

Saudi Arabia represents Pakistan’s largest source of worker remittances. In May 2025 alone, Pakistani expatriates sent home $913.3 million, contributing to cumulative inflows of $34.9 billion (July 2024–May 2025), marking a 28.8% year-over-year increase. These inflows provide crucial USD liquidity that supports the Rupee’s value against the pegged Riyal.

Pakistan’s inflation trajectory significantly impacts PKR valuation. High domestic inflation erodes purchasing power, necessitating more Rupees per Riyal. Meanwhile, interest rate differentials between SAMA and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) influence capital flows, with higher Pakistani rates potentially attracting short-term investment to support the Rupee.

Pakistan imports substantial volumes of petroleum products, chemicals, and construction materials from Saudi Arabia . A stronger Riyal increases import costs, widening Pakistan’s trade deficit and exerting downward pressure on the PKR. Conversely, Pakistani exports to the Kingdom become more competitive when the SAR weakens against the PKR.

Currency Profiles: Understanding SAR and PKR

The Saudi Riyal, subdivided into 100 halalas, serves as the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the nation’s establishment in 1932 . Issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)—the second-oldest central bank in the Arab world—the currency features sixth-generation banknotes released in 2020, incorporating advanced security elements including color-changing ink, holograms, and pure silver security threads.

The Riyal’s stability derives from its USD peg and the Kingdom’s robust sovereign wealth funds. Banknotes circulate in denominations of 5, 10, 50, 100, 200, and 500 Riyals, featuring portraits of Saudi monarchs and Islamic holy sites including the Kaaba. The currency plays a pivotal role in the Islamic world, facilitating millions of Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages annually.

The Pakistani Rupee (₨), managed by the **State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)** since 1948, operates under a managed floating exchange rate regime. Introduced immediately after independence in 1947, the currency was initially stamped on Indian banknotes before independent production commenced. The Rupee is divided into 100 paisa, though paisa-denominated coins ceased to be legal tender in 2013 and were fully phased out by 2021 .

Current banknotes feature denominations of 10, 20, 50, 100, 500, 1,000, and 5,000 Rupees, bearing the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national landmarks. The PKR’s value reflects Pakistan’s economic fundamentals, including textile exports, agricultural output, and remittance inflows from the Gulf region.