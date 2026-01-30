SAR to PKR: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate – Jan. 30, 2026

KARACHI/RIYADH, January 30, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) continued its soft trend, closing today at Rs74.61 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market — a small decline of 5 paisa from yesterday’s Rs74.66 and now sitting at one of the lowest levels recorded since early October 2025, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate settled at Rs75.18. This gradual downward drift, shaped by persistent market recalibrations and steady remittance inflows, once again highlights the Saudi Riyal’s central importance in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

For millions of Pakistani households the Saudi Riyal remains the monthly salary that covers rent, school fees, hospital bills, groceries and hope. Pakistani workers powering Saudi Arabia’s construction projects, hospitals and hotels keep the remittance corridor active. Saudi Arabia still leads the remittance chart with $913.3 million in May 2025 alone — the single biggest contributor. From July 2024 to May 2025 total inflows reached $34.9 billion, up 28.8% year-on-year. At today’s rate of Rs74.61, every 1,000 Riyals now returns only Rs74,610 — down Rs50 from yesterday — quietly squeezing real purchasing power for families already facing stubborn inflation.

The Riyal’s dip to Rs74.61 creates mixed outcomes. Remittance-dependent households feel the pinch as each incoming transfer buys slightly less. On the positive side, importers of Saudi crude and petrochemicals enjoy marginally lower dollar-pegged costs, providing some breathing room for Pakistan’s trade balance. At the macro level these inflows continue feeding foreign exchange reserves that crossed $11 billion in October 2024, giving the State Bank of Pakistan additional room to manage inflation and external debt obligations. A softer Rupee also keeps Pakistani exports (rice, textiles, leather) competitive on global markets.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), subdivided into 100 halala and firmly pegged to the US dollar, is managed by the Saudi Central Bank to deliver rock-solid reliability for trade and remittances. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbol ₨, operates under a managed float guided by the State Bank of Pakistan, reacting to inflation pressures, trade flows and the powerful pulse of remittance inflows.

The Saudi Riyal’s decline to Rs74.61 reflects ongoing market corrections, yet the Saudi-Pakistan remittance bridge remains one of the most resilient economic links in the region. Traders and families alike watch every paisa — because for millions of households these small daily moves determine whether there is enough for tomorrow.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan