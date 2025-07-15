Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 15, 2025

KARACHI, July 15, 2025 – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) climbed to Rs75.90 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, up from Rs75.82 on July 14 and significantly higher than Rs75.69 last week, currency dealers report. The selling rate rose to Rs76.47. This upward movement, driven by robust remittance inflows and seasonal demand, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s economy.

Saudi Riyal Rate -Latest Updates

Why the Saudi Riyal Drives Pakistan’s Economy

The Saudi Riyal is a key economic pillar for Pakistan, fueled by deep ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to sectors like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, remittances from Saudi Arabia reached $913.3 million, making it the top source of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, remittances totaled $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs75.90 means 1,000 Saudi Riyals now converts to Rs75,900, up from Rs75,820 yesterday, boosting household budgets for essentials like education, healthcare, and living expenses.

1 SAR TODAY= 75.90 PKR

Economic Impact of the Riyal’s Rise

The Saudi Riyal’s climb to Rs75.90 has immediate and broader implications. For Pakistani families, the stronger Riyal increases remittance value, enhancing purchasing power amid rising costs. Businesses importing oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s stable, dollar-pegged value, though higher rates may slightly inflate import costs, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance. Macro-economically, the Riyal’s strength supports Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. While a weaker Rupee can boost exports, the current trend strengthens Pakistan’s economic stability.

Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee Explained

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), subdivided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), marked by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value reflects inflation, trade dynamics, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate driven by market forces.

What’s Next for the Riyal-PKR Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs75.90 reflects strong market dynamics, propelled by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should track these shifts, as even small changes impact remittances, import costs, and economic planning. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s steady value remains a financial lifeline, reinforcing its role in driving Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan