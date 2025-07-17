Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 17, 2025

KARACHI, July 17, 2025, 8:32 PM PKT – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) strengthened to Rs75.97 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, up from Rs75.90 on July 16 and notably higher than Rs75.82 on July 14 and last week’s closing rate of Rs75.69, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate climbed to Rs76.54. This upward trend, fueled by robust remittance inflows and seasonal market dynamics, underscores the Saudi Riyal’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic stability.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Latest Updates- SAR to PKR

Why the Saudi Riyal Is Crucial for Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, driven by strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to industries like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, remittances from Saudi Arabia reached $913.3 million, the largest share of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances surged to $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. Today’s rate of Rs75.97 means 1,000 Saudi Riyals now converts to Rs75,970, up from Rs75,900 yesterday, directly boosting household budgets for essentials like education, healthcare, and daily expenses.

Economic Impact of the Riyal’s Rise

The Saudi Riyal’s climb to Rs75.97 has immediate and broader implications. For Pakistani families, the stronger Riyal enhances remittance value, increasing purchasing power amid rising living costs. Businesses importing goods, such as oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia, benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, though higher rates may slightly elevate import costs, impacting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s strength supports Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and external debt management. While a weaker Rupee can boost export competitiveness, the current trend strengthens Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal, subdivided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s official currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for consistent value. This stability makes it a reliable medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee, symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is influenced by inflation, trade dynamics, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate shaped by market supply and demand.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s rise to Rs75.97 reflects sustained market strength, driven by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Currency traders and policymakers should closely monitor these shifts, as even small changes can affect remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s steady value remains a financial lifeline, reinforcing its role in sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan