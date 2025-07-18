Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 18, 2025

KARACHI, Pakistan: As of July 18, 2025, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) recorded a slight depreciation against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at PKR 75.97 per SAR, down by 1 paisa or 0.01% from the previous day’s rate of PKR 75.98. The trading session saw the PKR fluctuate, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 76.00 and a low (ask) of 76.20, indicating minor market adjustments.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Latest- SAR to PKR

In the open market, exchange companies quoted the Saudi Riyal at PKR 75.95 for buying and PKR 76.25 for selling. Against other major currencies, the PKR showed mixed trends: it weakened by 78.00 paisa or 0.23% against the Euro (EUR) to 343.30, appreciated by 50 paisa or 0.13% against the British Pound (GBP) to 379.85, and depreciated by 36.00 paisa or 0.10% against the Swiss Franc (CHF) to 362.71.

The PKR gained 0.01 paisa or 0.01% against the Japanese Yen (JPY) to 1.9712, fell by 2.65 paisa or 0.07% against the Chinese Yuan (CNY) to 39.86, and increased by 2.10 paisa or 0.03% against the UAE Dirham (AED) to 77.57. Against the US Dollar (USD), the PKR closed at 284.87, up by 0.04% from the previous day.

In the money market, the benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates remained steady at 10.72% and 10.97%, respectively. Year-to-date, the PKR has depreciated by 6.41 rupees or 2.25% against the USD, while the current fiscal year decline is 11.07 paisa or 0.04%, with minor shifts against the SAR.

Impact of Riyal Rate on Pakistan and Pakistanis

The slight weakening of the PKR against the SAR affects Pakistan’s economy and its citizens, particularly those with ties to Saudi Arabia. Higher costs for remittances and imports from Saudi Arabia, such as oil, may strain household budgets and businesses reliant on these funds. This could lead to increased living expenses and reduced purchasing power. However, the stable USD rate offers some balance. The government’s fiscal planning remains under pressure, emphasizing the need for clear economic insights to guide public and business decisions.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), pegged to the US Dollar, is a key currency in the Gulf region.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, continues to reflect domestic economic conditions and global market influences.